Kenya Records 194 Covid-19 Cases, 21 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 194 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 1,779 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 156,981.

The youngest of the new cases is a nine-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years. 184 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 105 being males & 89 females.

The positivity rate now stands at 10.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are 1,646,988.

Sadly, 21 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 2,643.

Speaking during today’s Covid-19 briefing, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 248 patients have recovered from the virus, 30 from various hospital facilities across the country while 218 from home-based care. The tally for recoveries in the country is now at 106,836.

So far, 77,822 patients have been released from Home Based Care & Isolation while 29,014 are from various health facilities.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi recorded 115 cases, Kiambu 12, Uasin Gishu 11, Kajiado 9, Embu 8, Kitui 8, Kericho 7, Machakos 6, Trans Nzoia 3, Nakuru 3, Nandi 2, Homa Bay 2, Kilifi 2, Kisii 1, Muranga 1, Narok 1, West Pokot 1, Kakamega 1 and Bomet 1.

Nairobi leads counties with the highest number of vaccinated persons at 256,282 followed by Nakuru with 54,022, Kiambu 44,876, Uasin Gishu 40,040 and Nyeri with 31,251.

On the other hand, Counties with the lowest numbers of persons vaccinated include Wajir where 2,014 people have been vaccinated, Garissa 1,983, Isiolo 1,438, Tana River 732, Lamu 592 and Marsabit with 546 vaccinated persons.

As of today, Monday 26, 2021, a total of 826,617 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease across the country. Of these, 477,754 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 152,809, Teachers 126,801 while 69,253 Security Officers have been vaccinated.

