Kenya Records 19 Fatalities, 1,041 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 1,041 new Covid-19 cases after 7,753 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 150,260.

The youngest case is 2 years old and the oldest is 93 years. The Cumulative number of tests now stands at 1,592,484.

Sadly, 19 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 2,443.

As of today, 260 patients are in ICU, 12 in HDU, 47 on ventilatory support, 164 on supplemental oxygen, 49 on observation while 246 others are on supplementary Oxygen. A further 234 patients are in the general ward.

The total number of those admitted to health facilities is 1,588. 5,757 patients remain on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The Ministry of Health has announced that so far, 651,650 people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine since the exercise kicked off over a month ago. 28,234 of the doses were administered by close of the day Thursday.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 323 cases, Transzoia 71, Mombasa 62, Nakuru 44, Uasin Gishu 43, Nyamira 43, Siaya 41, Kitui 40, Kisumu 36, Nyeri 32, Busia 31, Kiambu 28, Meru 27, Kakamega 25, Kilifi 22, Turkana 18, Nyandarua 17, Machakos 16, Garissa 16, Tharaka Nithi 15, Bungoma 12, Kajiado 10, Nandi 10, Makueni 9, Homabay 8, Kericho 7, Mandera 6, Laikipia 5, Murangá 5, Taita Taveta 3,Isiolo 2, Kisii 2, Marasabit 2, Migori 2, Narok 2,Vihiga 2, West Pokot 2. Elgeyo Marakwet and Kwale counties recorded 1 case each.

