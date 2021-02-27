Kenya Records 181 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases out of a sample size of 5,577 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 105,648.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,295,556.

On a sad note, one patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,854.

88 patients have recovered from the disease, 46 from various health facilities, while 42 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries are now 86,609.

Read: Kenya Announces 410 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Death In 24 Hours

A total of 347 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,430 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

59 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 14 of them in the general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 104, Kiambu 20, Busia 11, Nakuru 9, Kisumu 5, Mombasa 5, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 4, Turkana 4, Embu 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1, Bungoma 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu