Kenya has recorded 174 new3 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from 2,848. The country’s caseload is now at 103,188.

On a sad note, two more patients have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll has risen to 1,797.

86 more patients have recovered, 65 at home and 21 in hospital, raising the tally for recoveries to 85,336

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu