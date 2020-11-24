Kenya Records 17 Covid-19 Fatalities, 727 Infections In 24 Hours

Kenya on Tuesday confirmed 727 new cases of Covid-19, raising the country’s caseload to 78,512, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has announced.

The infections were from a sample size of 4,913 tested in the last 24 hours, recording a positivity rate of 14.7 per cent.

Of the new cases, 705 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners.

The death toll rose to 1,409 after another 17 patients succumbed to the virus.

Read: 12 More Succumb as 413 People Test Positive for Covid-19

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing from Afya House, CAS Mwangangi noted that the youngest is a four -month-old infant while the oldest is 88 years old.

Over the same period, 806 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,709.

701 other patients have been discharged from the home-based programme, while 105 were discharged from various health facilities.

Mwangangi told reporters that 1,196 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals, while another 7,139 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 51 patients are in ICU, out of which 29 are on ventilatory support.

106 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 94 are in general wards and 12 in the HDU.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 306, Kiambu 122, Kitui 38, Kajiado 27, Machakos 25, Busia 25, Turkana 17, Nyeri 8, Nakuru 7 and Siaya 4.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu