Kenya Records 166 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Kenya has recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 7,077 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 98,859.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,114,198. Of the new cases, 146 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities in the country to 1,726.

On a better note, 262 patients have recovered from the virus. 254 were from home-based care programme while 8 were from various hospital facilities across the country. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 82,195.

Currently, there are 683 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,712 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 115, Kiambu 10, Kajiado 7, Mombasa 6, Nakuru 4, Busia 3, Machakos 3, Nyamira 3, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Laikipia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kilifi 1, Kitui 1, Makueni 1 and Turkana 1.

