Kenya Records 16 Deaths As COVID-19 Cases Surpass 50,000

Kenya has recorded 1,018 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is after a sample of 6,649 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 51,851.

On a sad note, the death toll has also risen to 950 after 16 patients succumbed to the virus.

426 have ideally recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 35,258. 114 were from various hospital facilities across the country while 312 were from home-based care.

As the cases continue to surge, reports indicate that President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an urgent crisis meeting.

Currently, there are 1,060 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,230 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplementary oxygen.

45 patients are on supplementary oxygen, 22 of whom are in general wards and 23 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 199, Mombasa 117, Kiambu 102, Kericho 73, Nakuru 67, Bungoma 66, Uasin Gishu 55, Kisumu 50 and Kilifi 40, Kisii 30, Barnet 18, Siaya 18, Nyeri 16, West Pokot 16, Meru 14, Isiolo 14, Machakos 12, Murang’a 10, Nandi 10, Laikipia 9, Kajiado 9, Garissa 9, Busia 8 and Tharaka-Nithi 6, Nyamira 6, Kirinyaga 5, Vihiga 5, Samburu 5, Kakamega 4, Kwale 4, Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo 3, Wajir 3, Turkana 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 2, and Migori 1.

