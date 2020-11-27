Kenya Records 1,554 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 1,554 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 9,389 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 81,656.

Of the positive cases, 1,526 are Kenyans and 28 are foreigners. Ideally, 940 are male and 604 are female while the youngest case is 5 months old and the oldest is aged 97.

On a sad note, 14 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the fatalities rate to 1,441.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 599 patients have recovered from the virus, 479 from the home-based care program, and 123 from hospitals around the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,125.

Currently, 1,200 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,521 are on home-based isolation and care.

72 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 30 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 93 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 68 are in the general wards 25 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 546, Mombasa with 159, Kilifi 153, Kiambu 96 and Kericho (68).

