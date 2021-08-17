Kenya Records 1,488 Covid-19 Infections, Four Fatalities

On Tuesday, Kenya announced 1,488 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s case load to 222,894 with a positivity rate of 15.2 percent.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were from a sample size of 9,773.

The cumulative tests stand at 2,268,923.

The death toll is currently at 4,354 after four other patients succumbed to the disease on diverse dates.

Kagwe said that there are 1,970 patients currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 8,408 patients are on the home-based care programme.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 11.9 Percent as 679 New Cases Reported

A total of 147 patients are in ICU, out of which 74 are on ventilatory support.

Meanwhile, 781 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 724 are in general wards and 57 in the HDU.

1,814 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 1,576 were from the Home-based care program while 238 were discharged from various health facilities.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 205,912.

The new cases were recorded in the counties as follows: Nairobi 486, Kiambu 152, Nakuru 135, Nyeri 64, Machakos 61, Uasin Gishu 61, Kajiado 57, Murang’a 45, Kitui 42, Embu 37, Mombasa 33, Busia 31, Nandi 28, Baringo 27, Marsabit 27, Turkana 18, Garissa 17, Meru 16, Nyandarua 14, Kakamega 12, Kericho 12, Kirinyaga 12, Lamu 11, Kisii 10, Kisumu 10, Kwale 8, Kilifi 7, Migori 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Wajir 5, Narok 5, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Isiolo 5, Laikipia 4, Nyamira 4, Siaya 4, Makueni 4, West Pokot 3, Taita Taveta 2, Homa Bay 1 and Bungoma 1.

Read Also: Kenya to Receive 407,000 More Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine from the UK Tuesday

A total of 2,101,403 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,346,861 while second doses are 754,542.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 56.0% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.8%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 229,699; Others 223,607; Health Workers 127,457; Teachers 111,805; while Security Officers are at 61,974.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu