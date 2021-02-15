Kenya Records 147 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 147 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,063 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 103,014.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,243,431.

On a better note, no death has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 1,795.

242 patients have ideally recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 85,250. 151 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 91 are from various health facilities.

254 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 1,227 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

34 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are on observation.

Another 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 107, Kiambu 9, Mombasa 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Laikipia 3, Kajiado 3, Meru 3, Machakos 2, Makueni 2, Nakuru 2, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Busia 1, Embu 1, Isiolo 1, Kilifi 1 and Kitui 1.

