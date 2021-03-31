in HEALTH, NEWS

Kenya Records 1,412 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi (Courtesy)

Kenya has announced 1,412 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 9,219 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 134,058.

The new infections point at a 15.3% positivity rate with the rate of infection across the country continues to be a cause for alarm.

Sadly, 6 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the country’s death toll to 2,153.

Consequently, 389 have recovered from the disease bringing the tally for recoveries to 92,679.  230 were under home-based care and 159 in hospital.

Addressing the press, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi warned against the advertisement of Sputnik V Vaccine adding that only has emergency use authorization.

The CS further confirmed that so far, 67,605 healthcare workers, 11,597 security officers and 19,094 teachers have received the Covid-19 jab in Kenya.

COVID-19

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

