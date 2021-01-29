Kenya Records 141 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 141 new COVID-19 cases from 5,644 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 100,563.

Kenya has so far conducted 1,177,811 coronavirus tests. From the new cases, 124 are Kenyans while 71 are females; the youngest is a 2-month-old baby while the oldest 100.

On a better note, no deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll still stands at 1,753.

Consequently, 64 have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 83,821.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 81, Kilifi 14, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 6, Siaya 6, Kisumu 5, Uasin Gishu 4, Mombasa 3, Lamu 3, Nakuru 3, Busia 2, Garissa 2, Bungoma 2, Machakos 1, Nyamira 1, Kirinyaga 1, and Turkana 1.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in the following areas: Westlands (17), Lang’ata (13), Kibra (12), Dagoretti North (11), Kamukunji (4), Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and Embakasi South (3) cases each, Kasarani, Makadara, Mathare, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Starehe (2) cases each. Embakasi East, Embakasi North and Embakasi West (1) case each. In Kilifi, the 14 cases are from Kilifi North (13) and Malindi (1).

In Kiambu, the 6 cases are from Ruiru (2), Juja, Kabete, Limuru and Thika (1) case each. In Kajiado, the 6 cases are from Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado East (2). In Siaya, the 6 cases are from Ugunja (4) and Alego Usonga (2).

In Kisumu, the 5 cases are from Kisumu Central (4) and Seme (1).

In Uasin Gishu, the 4 cases are from Ainabkoi (3) and Kesses (1). In Mombasa, the 3 cases are from Nyali (2) and Jomvu (1). In Lamu all the 3 cases are from Lamu West, while in Nakuru the 3 cases are from Nakuru East, Njoro and Rongai.

The 2 cases in Busia, are from Matayos, the 2 cases in Garissa are from Dadaab and the 2 cases in Bungoma are from Kanduyi and Webuye East (1) case each.

The case in Machakos is from Athi River, the case in Nyamira is from Borabu, the case in Kirinyaga is from Kirinyaga Central and the case in Turkana is from Turkana West.

