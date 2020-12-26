Kenya Records 130 New COVID-19 Cases

Kenya has recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample of 1,973. The country’s caseload is now at 95,843.

From the new cases, 113 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 81 are males and 49 are females.

The youngest is a four-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years old.

On a better note, 187 patients have recovered from the virus, 93 from home based care program while 94 from various hospital facilities across the country. The tally for recoveries is now at 76,998.

Consequently on a sad note, 2 more people have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll is now at 1,655.

Currently, there are 681 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,650 on home-based isolation and care.

38 patients are in ICU, 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplementary oxygen. 3 are on observation.

Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 26 are in the general wards. Seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

