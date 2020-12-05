Kenya Records 12 Covid-19 Deaths, 735 Infections in 24 Hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday confirmed 735 new Covid-19 cases from 7,671 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

As a result, the country’s caseload rose to 87,984.

The cumulative tests are now 927,082.

Of the new cases, 723 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. In terms of gender 467 are males and 268 females.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant, while the oldest is 87.

422 patients have recovered from the novel virus; 369 from home-based care and 53 discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries is now 68,532.

CS Kagwe said that 1,189 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 8,146 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

76 others patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 42 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 65 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 60 of whom are in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Unfortunately, 12 patients have succumbed to Covid-19, raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,518.

From the new cases, Nairobi lead with 207 cases ,Mombasa 83, Nakuru 79, Kakamega 40, Kiambu 38, Kisumu 31, Busia 24, Kilifi 21, Kajiado 20, and Nyeri 20.

Kisii 15, Kirinyaga 13, Nyandarua 13, Makueni 12, Machakos 12, Taita Taveta 11, Uasin Gishu 10, and Kericho 10.

Nandi 8, Kitui 8, Turkana 8, Laikipia 7,Narok 6, Murang’a 6, Vihiga 5, Garissa 5, Embu 3, Homa Bay 3, Isiolo 3, Meru 3, Tana River 2, Siaya 2, Kwale 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Samburu 2 and Bungoma 1.

The 207 cases in Nairobi, are from Lang’ata (51), Kibra (22), Westlands (19), Embakasi West(12), Embakasi Central, Makadara and Starehe (11) cases each, Kamukunji and Kasarani (10) cases each.

Dagoretti North and Embakasi South (8) cases each, Embakasi East (7), Embakasi North, Mathare, and Roysambu (6) cases each, Dagoretti South (5) and Ruaraka (4).

