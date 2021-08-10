Kenya Records 1,183 New Covid-19 Cases Bringing Positivity Rate to 14.5 Percent

In the last 24 hours, 1,183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 8,144 its brings the total number of positive cases to 213, 756 and cumulative number of tests to 2,205,159. The positivity rate now stands at 14.5 percent.

On a positive note, 1,318 people have recovered from the illness. 1212 have been discharged from home based care while 106 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.

On a sad note, 32 people have succumbed to Covid-19, one having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 31 are deaths which were reported late. They occurred on diverse dates between April and July this year. This brings the cumulative number of fatalities to 4,211.

So far a total of 1,842,342 vaccines have been administered in the country. Out of these, 1,131, 631 are first doses while 710,711 are second doses. This brings the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 2.6 percent.

