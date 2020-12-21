Kenya Records 114 Covid-19 Cases, 325 Recoveries In 24 Hours

114 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, from a sample size of 2,507 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings to 94,614 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,011,025.

Of the cases, 100 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

325 patients have recovered from the disease, 256 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 69 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 76,060.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,644.

Currently, there are patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 5,873 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 19 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

Another 26 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 22 are in the general wards and 4 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The cases were distributed as follows: Nairobi 68, Kiambu 6, Machakos 5, Mombasa 4, Busia 4, Nyeri 4, Kajiado 4, Bungoma 2, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Garissa, Kisii, Nakuru, Marsabit, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kericho, Vihiga, Taita Taveta, Isiolo and Embu 1 each.

