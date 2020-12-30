Kenya Records 112 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fatalities

Two more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, raising the number of fatalities recorded in the country to 1,667.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 112 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 from 3,327 samples tested in the same period.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 96,251. The total number of tests conducted so far stands at 1,041,679.

From the new cases, 98 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners and 69 are males while 43 are females.

The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is aged 84.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (53), Mombasa (23), Kakamega (7), Bungoma (7), Kilifi (7), Kajiado (2), Lamu (2), Kisumu (2), Busia (2), Nyeri (1), Siaya (1), Kwale (1), Machakos (1), Nakuru (1), Kiambu (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

Read: 6 Tonnes Of Vaccine Expire At JKIA As Health Officials Dilly-dally

Kagwe said that 816 people have recovered from the respiratory disease, bringing the number of recoveries recorded so far to 78,475.

From the recoveries, 798 are from the Home-Based Care program while 18 have been discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Currently, there are 667 patients admitted in various hospitals in the country and 3,214 on Home-Based Isolation and Care.

Read Also: Breakthrough As Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is Found To be 90% Effective

30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of whom 16 are on ventilatory live support and 12 on supplemental oxygen, and two on observation.

Further, 23 more patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 21 are in the general wards and two in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu