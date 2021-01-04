Kenya Records 106 Virus Cases, One Death In 24 Hours

Kenya on Monday recorded 106 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total of confirmed cases in the country to 96,908.

The new cases were from 3,315 samples collected in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of cumulative tests to 1,059,006.

From the cases, 97 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners; 77 are males and 29 are females while the youngest is a nine-year-old child and the oldest is 70.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 184 people recovered from the virus; 131 from the Home-Based Care program and 53 have been discharged from various hospitals.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 79,257.

CS Kagwe also noted that one patient succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,686.

617 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, and 2,964 on Home-Based Care and Isolation.

“28 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation,” said CS Kagwe.

“Another 19 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, all of whom are in the general wards.”

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi 87, Uasin Gishu 5, Kiambu 3, Busia 2, Kajiado 2, Mombasa 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1 and Kilifi 1.

In Nairobi, the 87 cases are from Westlands (10), Kibra (9), Embakasi West and Lang’ata (8) cases each, Embakasi East, Kamukunji, and Starehe (7) cases each, Makadara (6), Dagoretti North (5), Dagoretti South (4), Embakasi Central, Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi North (2), Embakasi South and Mathare (1) case each.

In Uasin Gishu, all the 5 cases are from Ainabkoi. In Kiambu, the 3 cases are from Juja (2) and Kiambaa (1). In Busia, all the 2 cases are from Teso North.

In Kajiado, the 2 cases are from Kajiado East and Kajiado North (1) case each. In Mombasa, the 2 cases are from Changamwe and Kisauni (1) case each.

The case in Machakos, is from Athi River, the case in Makueni, is from Makueni, the case in Kericho, is from Ainamoi, the case in Meru, is from Imenti North and the case in Kilifi, is from Malindi.

