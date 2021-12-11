Kenya Receives An Additional 1.17 Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine from US

Kenya has today received additional 1,000,176 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the US Government in a bid to boost the ongoing vaccination drive.

The arrival of these doses brings the number received in the country to 23,279,646.

An additional 1,000,176 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country on Saturday morning. The arrival of the doses brings the number received in the country to 23,279,646. The consignment was a donation from the US government pic.twitter.com/AEDw3f7oy7 — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) December 11, 2021

The donation comes just a fortnight after another batch of Pfizer vaccine doses were dispatched. Ministry of Health Officials led by the Port Health Officer in charge at JKIA Benjamin Murkomen received the 834,130 doses of Pfizer vaccines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Following the Pharmacy and Poisons Board approval for the emergency use Authorization for the administration of Pfizer vaccines for persons over 12 years old, the Ministry of Health is embarking on a campaign to get teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 vaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) gave the recommendation, paving way for the vaccination of teenagers around the globe. The Ministry of Health had set a target of vaccinating 10 million Kenyans by Christmas this year. As of December 10, 2021, over 8 million Kenyans had been vaccinated.

