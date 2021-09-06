Kenya Receives 880,320 Doses of Moderna Vaccine from the US

Kenya has received a batch of 880,320 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government through COVAX. The vaccines arrived Monday morning as the country intensifies its efforts to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December.

The COVAX facility helps the African Union acquire vaccines for the continent. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman received the vaccines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Also present were the CDC Country Director Mark Bulterys and other officials.

“The Kenya government appreciates the support and assistance of the donation we are receiving today from the US government. This donation will be of great help to us,” Dr Aman said.

Aman said Kenya has so far received an assortment of various vaccine doses totalling 5,146,780 . These include Astrazeneca and Johnson &Johnson.

“The vaccine constraints we were facing as a country are now fading away,” he said.

The CAS expressed optimism that the government will meet its target of vaccinating 10 million people by December as pledged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Aman urged more people to turn up for the vaccine.

“It is through having more people vaccinated that we will know we are managing this pandemic and we can then relax some of the protocols.”

“Those who have taken the first dose, should come out to get the second dose. Full protection comes when you are fully vaccinated. The government is doing its part to acquire vaccines and on their part, Kenyans should avail themselves so that they are vaccinated,” Aman said.

He said people should not be choosy about the vaccine type, as they are all approved by the WHO.

“So we urge Kenyans when they go out to get vaccinated they should not be insisting on specific vaccines,” he said.

Kenya now has the Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines. The country is also expecting a batch of Pfizer vaccines from the US government.

As of September 5, 2,050,377 people had been vaccinated.

