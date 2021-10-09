Kenya Receives 860,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Donated through COVAX

Kenya has received an additional 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX. The vaccines were donated by Germany, Slovakia and France.

Germany donated 401,900 vaccines while France donated 300,000 and Slovakia donated 160,000.

Officials from the Ministry of Health received the vaccines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday evening.

“We have received some 701,600 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine from both the French and the German governments as well as another 160,000 from Slovakia.” health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said.

“On behalf of the Kenya Government and the Ministry of Health in particular I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the three countries for this great gesture that they have shown to our people.”

This is the second donation Kenya is receiving from Dlovakia after the country donated respiratory and Covid-19 test kits earlier.

The government is targeting 10 million vaccines to be administered by Christmas this year and 5.8 million by Mashujaa day, just a few days away. The ministry of health yesterday revealed that Kenya had crossed the four million mark as the vaccination campaigns intensify.

Dr. Aman said the country has enough vaccines, and the county governments should intensify the vaccination efforts especially during this long weekend.

“It is important that at this stage of the campaign, vaccination posts be opened even during the weekends. We cannot afford the luxury of being lethargic. We are in a war and we can’t afford to rest until we triumph” he said.

“I am therefore appealing to county governments to mobilize communities to take these live saving jabs. There is no reason why people in our villages and even in the urban centres they should not be vaccinated. This is the time for each and everyone of us to be our brothers’ keeper, if we are serious about saving our lives and those of our loved ones” he appealed.

