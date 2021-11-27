Kenya Receives 834,130 Doses of Pfizer Vaccines Donated by the US

Kenya last night received a new batch of Covid-19 vaccines from the United States. Ministry of Health Officials led by the Port Health Officer in charge at JKIA Mr Benjamin Murkomen received the 834,130 doses of Pfizer vaccines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

US officials led by the Head of diplomacy at the US embassy Mr Eric Watnik and UNICEF Chief of Health Dr Yaron Walman were also present.

Following the Pharmacy and Poisons Board approval for the emergency use Authorization for the administration of Pfizer vaccines for persons over 12 years old, the Ministry of Health is embarking on a campaign to get teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 vaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) gave the recommendation, paving way for the vaccination of teenagers around the globe.

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said it was important to vaccinate the teenagers in order to reduce their chances of transmitting the virus.

He pointed out that Kenya could adequately supply the required vaccines as the country was expecting about 8 million more doses from various sources.

“Let me remind Kenyans that our overall goal of achieving herd immunity is vaccinating at least 30 million Kenyans before the end of next year,” he remarked.

Since kicking of the vaccination process, Kenya has received 10.7 million doses of various vaccines including Pfizer, Australia Zeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Ministry of Health had set a target of vaccinating 10 million Kenyan by Christmas this year. As of November 25, a total of 6,811, 042 had been administered with 4, 207, 502 adults fully vaccinated.

