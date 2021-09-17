Kenya Receives 795,600 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine from the US

Kenya on Friday received the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States government.

The consignment containing 795, 600 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday afternoon onboard a DHL Cargo aircraft.

The vaccine was delivered by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunization in poor countries.

The shipment was received by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, Foreign CAS Ababu Namwamba, and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Eric Kneedler.

The consignment is part of the 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected in the country from the US.

It’s the first time the Pfizer vaccine has been received in Kenya.

This comes weeks after a total of 880,460 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine also donated by the US arrived in the country.

Other vaccines being used in Kenya currently include AstraZeneca and Johson and Jonson.

So far, the MOH has administered a total of 3,241,751 vaccines. Out of these 2,397,641 are first doses while 844,110 are second doses. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults stands at 3.1.

