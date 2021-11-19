Kenya Receives 564,480 Additional Doses of Moderna Vaccine from US

Kenya on Thursday received an additional 564,480 doses of Covid-19 Moderna vaccine.

The consignment donated by the United States government through the Covax facility is expected to boost the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country.

“The Kenya government thanks the US government for this kind gesture. The Vaccines will be distributed countrywide to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus disease in the country,” said the Health ministry.

Kenya received another 564,480 doses of Moderna vaccine on Thursday night. The consignment was donated by the US Government. pic.twitter.com/v57HKVOOjT — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) November 19, 2021

So far, Kenya has vaccinated a total of 6, 245,698 people across the country.



Of these, 3,944,709 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,300,989.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 54.8%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Nairobi County has vaccinated 23.8 percent of the population, followed by Nyeri at 19.8 percent, Kiambu with 14.3 percent, Taita Taveta and Laikipia 11.5 percent, Nyandarua 10.9 percent and Uasin Gishu 10.1%.

