Kenya Receives 55,000 Vaccine Doses from Latvia

Kenya has received a consignment of Covid-19 vaccines donated from Latvia. The 55,000 doses arrived on Saturday via the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 7am.
Another batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines purchased from the African Union (AU) through the African Vaccine Acquisition Taskforce (AVAT) arrived in the country on Friday evening.
The 55,000 doses were verified by chair of Vaccine Procurement and Logistics Committee, John Kabuchi. He confirmed that they were indeed 55,000 doses.
In total, Kenya has now received a total of 4,266,500 Covid-19 vaccine doses from various sources.
“These vaccines will progressively enable us to inch closer every day towards our target of ensuring that we vaccinate at least 10 million Kenyans by the end of this year,” PS Susan Mochache said earlier this week.
The United States is also expected to send the second batch of the Moderna vaccine next week.
Kenya’s Covid-19 vaccine advisory taskforce chair Dr Willis Akhwale said Kenya is planning to ensure that the country gets a massive supply of vaccines by the end of the year.
“About three weeks ago we were doing 40,000 vaccinations a day at the moment we are doing 80,000 and by the end of the year, we aim to do 150, 000,” Dr Akhwale said.
