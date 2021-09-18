Kenya Receives 200,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine from China

Kenya on Saturday received 200,000 doses of Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm. The consignment which arrived at 9.00am was received by Ministry of Health officials, led by Principal secretary, susan Mochache.

“The vaccines we are receiving today are testament to the cordial relations that exist between our two countries that extend beyond health care to include trade and other sectors of development,” Mochache said.

This is the first time Kenya is receiving a chinese vaccine. Currently, the country has an assortment of vaccines including: AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Unlike the other vaccines, Sinopharm has a shorter period of 28 days or four weeks between the first and second doses.

Kenya received 795,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. Cumulatively, the received doses now stand at over six million.

Kenya is targeting mass inoculation of at least 10 million of the population by Christmas this year and 24 million by June, 2022.

Currently, the Ministry of Health records show that 3,290,450 vaccines have been administered across the country making up only 3.1 per cent of fully vaccinated adults.

