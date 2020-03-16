Kenya Set To Receive Ksh6.2 Billion From World Bank To Fight Coronavirus

The World Bank has committed Ksh6.2 billion to help the Government of Kenya to respond to Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

On top of it, the lender will also grant Kenya Ksh1.4 billion to fight the desert locusts.

“The World Bank has committed $60M to help GoK respond to Covid-19: $50M from Covid-19 Financing Facility & $10M from Contingency Emergency Response component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project,” the lender said in a statement. the statement.

This comes just three days after Kenya announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, and hours after two more cases were confirmed in the country.

Read: Coronavirus Fears: DCI Suspends Issuance Of Certificates of Good Conduct

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the funds will be pivotal in ensuring that the international community could come together to contribute to fighting the pandemic.

“We are at a critical point in the global response to Covid-19. We need everyone to get involved in this massive effort to keep the world safe,” stated Tedros.

The lender has set aside at least Ksh1.2 trillion to support countries in coping with the global outbreak of the virus, which has been declared a pandemic by the WHO.

Read: Coronavirus: Nurses At Mbagathi Hospital Stage Go-slow

World Bank Group President David Malpass says that the amount is majorly meant for developing countries that report outbreak of the cases.

“We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19. This includes emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance, building on the World Bank Group’s existing instruments and expertise to help countries respond to the crisis,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu