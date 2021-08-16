Kenya to Receive 407,000 More Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine from the UK Tuesday

Kenya is set to receive more doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United Kingdom government on Tuesday, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has confirmed.

In a tweet on Monday, Ms Marriot said the second batch of the donation constituting 407,000 doses will arrive in the country on Tuesday night.

“The Flag of United Kingdom has donated 817,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Kenya, with the 2nd shipment arriving tomorrow night,” she tweeted.

The 🇬🇧 has donated 817,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Kenya, with the 2nd shipment arriving tomorrow night. Last week I dropped into a surgery in Nairobi to meet the people working to keep 🇰🇪 safe and those getting their vaccine. 💉💉💉💉💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/DY4rUv4Qo2 — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) August 16, 2021

The first shipment of 410,000 doses transported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) arrived in the country a fortnight ago.

The Government of Kenya is currently prioritising second doses for health workers, teachers, other essential workers and people aged over 58.

So far, Kenya has administered about 2.2 million vaccines in total. Out of those, just over one million account for the first dose while the second dose uptake stands at about seven hundred thousand.

