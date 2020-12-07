in BUSINESS, NEWS

Kenya Railways To Charge Ksh500 From Nairobi’s CBD To JKIA

Kenya Railways
[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenya Railways will charge commuters Ksh500 for an express trip from the Nairobi Central station to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the newly acquired Diesel Multiple Units(DMUs).

This was announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia who said that the trip will be 20 minutes long will help commuters avoid traffic jams.

Commuters will have an option of paying Ksh100, but the train will make stops at three different train stations.

Passengers heading to the airport will be ferried in Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) to Embakasi Village Station, where they will board a courtesy bus bound for JKIA.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

JKIAKenya Railways

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

UoN Students Block Uhuru Highway As They Protest Reduced Helb Loan

New Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo Assumes Office Despite Court Order