Kenya Railways To Charge Ksh500 From Nairobi’s CBD To JKIA

Kenya Railways will charge commuters Ksh500 for an express trip from the Nairobi Central station to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the newly acquired Diesel Multiple Units(DMUs).

This was announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia who said that the trip will be 20 minutes long will help commuters avoid traffic jams.

Commuters will have an option of paying Ksh100, but the train will make stops at three different train stations.

Passengers heading to the airport will be ferried in Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) to Embakasi Village Station, where they will board a courtesy bus bound for JKIA.

The Nairobi Commuter Rail Service to JKIA journey entails a ride on the DMU train upto Embakasi Village station. Customers will then board the BRT bus to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. pic.twitter.com/ypNrFuvThv — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) December 7, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu