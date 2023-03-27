Kenya Railways Suspends Commuter Train Services Ahead of Protests

Kenya Railways has suspended commuter train services on Monday ahead of planned Azimio la Umoja demonstrations.

The Kenya Railways management on Sunday said All Madaraka Express link trains between Nairobi Central Station and the Nairobi Terminus will run as scheduled.

“We do sincerely apologize to our esteemed customers for any inconvenience caused,” KRC said in the statement.

Commuter trains ply Syokimau, Ruiru, Embakasi, Kahawa West and Kikuyu routes in Nairobi.

Read: Kenya Railways Raises Alarm Over New Scam Targeting SGR Customers

The opposition is set to hold protests on Monday and Thursday, this week, due to public demand.

According to Raila Odinga, the protests that have since been banned by the police, will continue until the President William Ruto-led regime gives in to their demands.

Raila wants the Cherera Four reinstated, IEBC servers opened and the cost of living lowered as promised during the campaign period.

On Sunday evening, the former prime minister accused DP Rigathi Gachagua of planning mayhem during the demos.

Read Also: Stop Intimidating Junior Cops – IG Koome Tells Azimio Politicians

“It has come to our attention that Gachagua is currently coordinating a major operation against planned Azimio la Umoja protest rallies scheduled to take place in Nairobi tomorrow,” he said.

He also alleged that youths had been recruited in Western and Nyanza regions to cause chaos.

“A number of rebel Azimio Members of Parliament (MPs) from these regions have been deployed in support of this mission, especially in western Kenya and Nyanza,” he added. “In Nairobi, public service vehicles have been deployed to ferry youth to places like Jogo Road, Kibra, Pandora, Hyrum, Muthurwa, Kayole, Kariobangi, Korogocho, Mlango Kubwa, Githurai 44 and Githuri 45.” Read Also: Raila Dares IG Koome to Arrest Him During Demos The ODM leader said there was also a sinister plot targeting legislators. “Their mission is to target Azimio leaders in Nairobi including Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP), Opiyo Wandayi (National Assembly Minority Leader), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi Senator), and Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Leader), among others.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...