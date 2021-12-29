Kenya Railways Suspends Commuter Services to Embakasi, Limuru and Three Other Destinations

The Kenya Railways has announced suspension of services to five destinations as it scales down its operations during the festive season.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the Corporation said the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service to Ruiru, Embakasi Village, Limuru, Syokimau and Lukenya in Kitengela was halted on Tuesday, December 28.

Normal commuter operations are scheduled to resume on January 3, 2022.

However, all other train services to other parts of the country remain operational during the festive period.

These are the Madaraka Express Passenger Service to and from Mombasa/Nairobi (available everyday); Madaraka Express Passenger Service between Nairobi and Suswa station in Narok (Operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays); and the Link Service between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminuswhich operates every day at 0630 hrs, 1200 hrs and 2010 hrs.

Others are Safari train to and from Nanyuki/Nairobi (operates on Fridays and Sundays); and the Safari train to and from Nairobi/Kisumu which operates on Fridays and Sundays.

