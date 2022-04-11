in NEWS

Kenya Railways Raises Alarm Over New Scam Targeting SGR Customers

Madaraka Express
Madaraka Express train (Courtesy)

The Kenya Railways Corporation has raised alarm over a new scam targeting its customers.

In a public notice on Monday, Kenya Railways said the fraudsters are targeting Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passengers seeking cancellation and refunds of already purchased tickets.

Persons behind the fraud pose as Kenya Railway staffers. They demand a fee before offering the services.

“We are aware of phone calls, text messages and social media posts from third parties posing as Kenya Railways staff, whose intention is to defraud our passengers, the notice reads.

“If you are a victim of this suspicious activity, please do not comply with the fraudsters’ request to share your personal information.”

The management added: “Kenya Railways would never ask for your bank details, or Personal Identification numbers to your M-Pesa or social media accounts, in order to facilitate cancellations and refunds of already purchased tickets.”

According to the state agency,  the phone numbers in use by the fraudsters, 0202460005 and 0202470005, do not belong to Kenya Railways.

