Kenya Railways Launches Train Plying From Nairobi CBD To Limuru

Kenya Railways has today launched train plying from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to Limuru.

Through a schedule posted on Twitter, the train will be operating in the morning and evening hours hence convenient for commuters.

For instance, the train will leave Limuru at 5.30 am passing through Kikuyu, Dagoretti, Kibera before arriving at the Nairobi CBD at 7.52 am.

Consequently, it will depart the Nairobi Central station at 5:50 p.m to arrive at Limuru Railway Station at 7:52 p.m.

The passengers will approximately pay Sh80 per trip.

Earlier in January, Kenya Railways introduced night passenger train services to facilitate the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

Passengers were allowed to use the trains past the curfew hours upon proof of ticketing, the Managing Director Philip Mainga said.

“We are running this service because of the boom in passengers from the schools reopening with the aim of supporting parents, teachers and students moving from different locations. Airports and matatus have been overwhelmed,” Mainga told a local publication.

