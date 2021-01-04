Kenya Railways Introduces Night Passenger Train Services To Facilitate Re-opening of Schools

Kenya Railways will on Monday and Tuesday operate a third pair of passenger trains on its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the night.

The night trains will start the journeys from Nairobi and Mombasa at 9 AM and end at 3 AM.

According to Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, the trains will facilitate travel during this period when schools have reopened across the country.

“We are running this service because of the boom in passengers from the schools reopening with the aim of supporting parents, teachers and students moving from different locations. Airports and matatus have been overwhelmed,” he told Citizen Digital.

Passengers will be allowed to use the trains past the curfew hours upon proof of ticketing, Mainga said.

“For as long as one has their ticket, there shouldn’t be a challenge in connecting. For Nairobi, we have no challenge as we have a commuter train which will bring passengers into the Central Business District (CBD) at around 4am,” he continued.

The trains will operate indirectly to include the traditional stopovers including Mtito Andei, Voi, Emali, Kibwezi and Mariakani.

