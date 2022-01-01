Kenya Railways Announces Resumption Of Nairobi Commuter Rail Bus Services

Kenya Railways has announced the resumption of the Nairobi Commuter Rail (NCR) bus services within Nairobi and its environs.

In a statement on December 31, the corporation said the services will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The buses will be available to transport commuters to Westlands, Yaya Centre and Upper hill upon arrival in the Central Business District (CBD) in the mornings.

“The key stops for NCR buses plying the Westlands route are Jeevanjee, Museum Hill, CFC Stanbic, Chiromo Westlands Bus Terminus (WBT), Brookside, Safaricom, ABSA, ABC Place, James Gichuru,” the statement reads in part.

Further, for the Upper Hill route, the buses pick up and drop off passengers at Meladin, KMA, CIC, Britam, TSC, Kadhis Court, CBC, KASNEB, KNH.

The Yaya Centre route, the Corporation said, entails pick-ups and drop-offs at Serena, Integrity Centre, Chancery, Maktaba Kuu, Nairobi Hospital, D.O.D, Hurlingham, Chaka Place, Yaya Centre.

“The buses also pick passengers at the same points in the evenings and drops them off at the Nairobi Central station as they take the train back home,” Kenya Railways said.

