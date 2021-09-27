Kenya Railways Announces Resumption Of Mombasa-Kisumu Passenger Train Service

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has announced the resumption of train service from Mombasa to Kisumu, both for cargo and passengers.

This follows the successful refurbishment of the Nakuru-Kisumu meter gauge line and the construction of a rail line linking the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to the older railway track at Longonot.

“We are finally set to commission passenger operations on the Nakuru-Kisumu meter gauge line early December. The train is going to be a game-changer in this region. It will unlock Western Kenya for business because we will also launch cargo business at the same time,” said KRC managing director Philip Mainga as quoted by Business Daily.

The train from Kisumu on the meter gauge rail will terminate its journey at the Naivasha station where passengers will be transferred to SGR via a new 23.5-kilometre link line to Longonot.

The line has not been in operation for years, following the sorry state of the railway line.

The government is banking on the line to improve trade and flow of goods to Uganda, which is also rehabilitating its metre-gauge railway line.

The rates for passengers from Kisumu to Mombasa and back have not yet been announced.

