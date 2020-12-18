Kenya Power’s Ksh800 Million Plan That Will Allegedly Save You From Power Outages

Kenya Power has launched a Ksh800 million electricity network management programme aimed at maintaining the electricity network countrywide.

According to Kenya Power MD and CEO Bernard Ngugi, the programme will identify issues requiring corrective action and reinforce the grid to outdo blackouts.

“Good service delivery is anchored on effective management of both planned and unplanned power outages. We are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy quality service by minimising disruptions during planned maintenance programmes and responding speedily to restore normalcy during unplanned outage situations,” said Mr Ngugi.

Mr Ngugi was speaking in Karatina, Nyeri County on Friday, where he promised that Kenya Power’s priority is to clear the backlog of faulty transformer replacements.

“Part of the work entails the installation and earthing of surge diverters on terminal transformers (those at the end of the distribution line) to protect them from faults resulting from lightning strikes. It will also encompass the installation of fuses to safeguard transformers from failure, as well as re-sagging of conductors, “he added.

Kenya Power will also partner with Kazi Mtaani Youth Employment Programme to carry out the maintenance of wayleaves pruning and cutting of trees and vegetation along the electricity network.

“As a Company, we are alive to the important role that electricity plays in powering the economy and improving people’s lives. As such, we are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy reliable and quality power because we are in the business of selling power, not outages,” said Mr. Ngugi.

Kenya Power says that it will employ the use of Live–Line technology, that will enable engineers carry out maintenance work without necessarily switching off power.

“Since we scaled-up adoption of the technology in 2018, planned interruptions, have reduced by 40%. We have managed to avoid a total of 2,154 shutdowns over the period with positive impact to the Company and the economy at large,” added Mr Ngugi.

