Kenya Power Workers Issue a Three-week Strike Notice

Kenya Power workers have issued a three-week strike notice.

Issuing the notice, Kenya Electrical Traders & Allied Workers Union (KETAWU) has accused the Board of sidestepping management in running the firm.

The workers have fingered four board members currently under the radar of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) including Chairman Vivienne Yeda, Caroline Kitonny, Elizabeth Rogo and Sachen Gudka

This comes days after the board was summoned by EACC after allegations that the board tried to interfere with the procurement process in Kenya Power, which would have seen them choose suppliers of their own and get kickbacks in return.

As a result of the tender wars, former CEO Bernard Ngugi resigned in a huff, with inside sources indicating that he was pushed out.

