Kenya Power Taps The Services Of NYS Officers To Inspect Metres Countrywide

Kenya Power has tapped the services of the National Youth Service (NYS) officers to collect data on all pre-paid and post-paid meters countrywide.

The officers will mainly focus in illegal connections and metres that have been tampered with in a bid to reduce electricity theft.

“Electricity theft is economic sabotage. Meter tampering is also illegal and attracts a fine or a two-year jail term or both. Illegal connections are unlawful and attract a fine of Ksh.1 million or a one-year jail term or both. KPLC issues a strong warning to anyone involved in electricity theft, and meter tampering,” said Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday.

NYS members in the exercise must be in uniform and have their national ID for identification.

To confirm the identity of the NYS officer who visits you, one needs to dial *977# on mobile phone, select 5 (Jua for Sure), then select 2 (Contractor).

Thereafter, you will be prompted to enter the national ID number of the officer, then send.

One will receive a message confirming whether or not the officer is working on behalf of Kenya Power.

The NYS officers shall not be collecting money from customers on behalf of Kenya Power.

