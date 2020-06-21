in NEWS

Kenya Power Forced To Respond As Many Parts Of Nairobi Experience Blackout

Kenya Power [Photo/Courtesy]

Residents in many parts of Nairobi are experiencing a power outage.

Some of the areas affected include Langata, Kiserian, Matasia, Ngong, South B, South C, Syokimau, Nyayo Estate, Pipeline, Villa Franca, Upperhill, Ngumo, JKIA, Mombasa Road, Nairobi West, lmara Daima and Athi River.

Earlier, Kangemi, Kabete and neighbouring residents also experienced a blackout that lasted for hours.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) confirmed that many parts in the county are experiencing power interruptions.

KPLC urged the residents to be patient as their engineers work to resolve a technical hitch causing the blackout.

With a majority of Kenyans working from home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many took to the platform to air their frustrations as the interruptions meant no work and cancelled meetings for some.

Written by Wycliffe

