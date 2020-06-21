Kenya Power Forced To Respond As Many Parts Of Nairobi Experience Blackout

Residents in many parts of Nairobi are experiencing a power outage.

Some of the areas affected include Langata, Kiserian, Matasia, Ngong, South B, South C, Syokimau, Nyayo Estate, Pipeline, Villa Franca, Upperhill, Ngumo, JKIA, Mombasa Road, Nairobi West, lmara Daima and Athi River.

Earlier, Kangemi, Kabete and neighbouring residents also experienced a blackout that lasted for hours.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) confirmed that many parts in the county are experiencing power interruptions.

Read: #SwitchOffKPLC: Kenyans Irate After Experts Unearth Kenya Power’s Flawed Billing System

KPLC urged the residents to be patient as their engineers work to resolve a technical hitch causing the blackout.

With a majority of Kenyans working from home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many took to the platform to air their frustrations as the interruptions meant no work and cancelled meetings for some.

Here are some of the reactions:

.@KenyaPower @KenyaPower_Care what is it with the random blackouts 😑? No power in most of Nairobi. You do realize people are working, studying in their homes. There’re no plan-Bs. Please step up! — Dee Warira (@deewarira) June 21, 2020

Is there a national power outage in Kenya? — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 21, 2020

@KenyaPower_Care no lights in madaraka what’s going on? Candle lit dinner haiwes. Shot on iphone 7. 📸 pic.twitter.com/o1VjPT8boz — Lugz (@mwanzo_k) June 21, 2020

@KenyaPower_Care mnaharibu manze…saa ya derby aise?🤦🏾‍♂️ — pReSsUrE mAkEs 💎💎 (@slavinartur) June 21, 2020

Mnajua nafaa kuwatch person of interest kweli? @KenyaPower_Care — MAD TITAN (@derroh_) June 21, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu