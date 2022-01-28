Kenya Power Promises Action After Reconnecting Customer Disconnected Over Brother’s Ksh133K Bill

The Kenya Power and Lightening Company (KPLC) has finally reconnected the customer whose power supply was unfairly disconnected recently over his brother’s huge pending bill.

The move follows pressure from members of the public after Richard Ngure shared the complaint on social media.

Ngure is a poultry farmer in Nyeri County.

In the post that went viral, the businessman said the power disruption led to the death of more than 200 chicks in his brooder.

According to Ngure, he had no pending bill at the time officers from Kenya Power disconnected electricity at his home.

He said the field officers explained that the action they took was to compel his brother pay pending bills amounting to Ksh133,000.

“Yesterday during morning hours staffs (workers) from KPLC Nyeri came and disconnected my line. I asked them why to disconnect and I have no bill unsettled. They gave me a simple but annoying answer: Your brother has a bill amounting Ksh133,000,” he said.

“For him to pay we have to disconnect your line so that you pressure him to pay the bill.”

He was forced to visit KPLC offices in Nyeri town where he got a similar response.

“I went to the customer service desk (2:30 Pm) in Nyeri town Diana plaza desk number 2.1 Submitted my complaints to the staff who was a lady. Here is the answer she gave me: This is the new law KPLC are using (Sic),” he added.

“I asked the lady whether it is fair for me to suffer or rather to lack the light because my brother has a bill and we don’t share the same account. She didn’t answer me the question (Sic).”

The state parastatal has since apologised for the incident and promised action against the affected staff members.

“We want to apologise to Richard for the distress that this incident caused him and assure Kenyans that, the Company is currently the subject of deep-seated reforms, in response to stakeholder feedback, and acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated,” the company stated.

“We will continue listening to our customers and improving our processes to guarantee excellent service.”

