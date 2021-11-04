Kenya Power Puts On Notice ICT Staffers Illegally Selling Tokens

Kenya Power has launched investigations against staffers illegally selling tokens at discounted prices while pocketing the money, further denting the financial situation of the company.

According to reports, the staffers, who use a web of unidentified mobile numbers, manipulate the Kenya Power token system to generate tokens for unsuspecting customers, who opt for the cheaper options offered by the fraudsters.

The suspected fraudsters bank on popular social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook to lure customers.

“Last month, we were alerted by members of the public and the media of communication that was being circulated by unscrupulous people purporting to be selling discounted pre-paid electricity tokens,” the Kenya Power communications team as quoted by the Daily Nation.

“As a business, we take these allegations seriously and as a consequence, we immediately commenced investigations to get to the bottom of the matter which are underway,” Kenya Power said.

Further, it was discovered that the scammers are using fake websites with token offers, where they are required to submit sensitive data such as electricity meter numbers and personal details.

This, in turn, exposes unsuspecting customers to possible cyber attacks, after scammers steal their personal information.

Recently, the sole power distributor in the country commenced a lifestyle audit for its employees, beginning with the executive.

The audit is backed by Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union (Ketawu), the workers union representing Kenya Power employees.

The audit could see employees with unexplained wealth shown the door, and even prosecuted given that the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission has been roped in.

