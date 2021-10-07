Kenya Power Loses Its Autonomy As Gov’t Cracks Whip

The government has ordered Kenya Power to immediately suspend ongoing and pending negotiations with independent power producers.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said a review of existing agreements will be prioritized in a drive to lower cost of electricity in the country.

The CS who addressed Kenya Power & Lighting Company board and senior managers and Ministry of Energy directors further said a meeting of state agencies in the energy sector will be convened urgently to review the County’s demand and supply needs and pricing policies aimed at bringing down fuel and electricity costs.

“The government’s focus is to bring down the cost of power by addressing challenges that result in costs to consumers. We are starting with an immediate aggressive review of billing system, suspension of ongoing and pending negotiations with independent power producers while we review existing agreements. Fuel prices are already under assessment and Wananchi will see the results in the next price review as we have addressed key systemic challenges.,” said Matiang’i.