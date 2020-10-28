Kenya Power Explains Power Outage In Several Parts Of The Country

Several Parts of the country this evening were struck by a power outage.

Among the most affected parts include Nairobi, Coast, Rift Valley, Lower Eastern, Western Kenya and South Nyanza.

In a statement, Kenya Power said the blackout was caused by a technical hitch that has affected two major power supply lines.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas,” the company said in a brief statement.

The company has promised to give an update on the restoration progress.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu