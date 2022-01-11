Kenya Power Explains Cause of Power Outage Across the Country

Kenya Power has explained the cause of power outage experienced in different parts of the country this morning.

Through a statement, the power company said it lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at around 10:45am.

“Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due cause,” Kenya Power said.

They’ve however apologized to their customers for the inconvenience.

