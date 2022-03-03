Kenya Power Confirms Hitch Affecting Pre-paid and Postpaid Customers

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced a service outage affecting pre-paid and postpaid customers.

Kenya Power, in a statement on Thursday, said it’s experiencing a technical hitch that is affecting pre-paid token generation and postpaid bill payment.

The management confirmed that restoration efforts are underway.

“Our team has identified the issue, and restoration of normal services is currently in progress so that customers can access the affected platforms soon,” the utility firm said.

Also Read: Kenya Power Employees To Go on Strike Over Planned Mass Retrenchments

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The system outage is said to have started in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Customers said they experienced challenges buying tokens using the Paybill number 888880 through M-Pesa.

“Transaction failed, M-Pesa cannot complete payment of Ksh500 to KPLC Prepaid. Organization receiving the payment is unavailable, try again later,” read an M-Pesa message.

How long as it taken you yo realise this? have been without power since 7am. pic.twitter.com/SgrHBAVPao — Polycarp Di Pas P 🇰🇪 (@PasP_7) March 3, 2022

Also Read: Kenya Power Promises Action After Reconnecting Customer Disconnected Over Brother’s Ksh133K Bill

A majority of the netizens expressed frustrations citing frequent inconveniences by the state parastatal that enjoys a monopoly in the country.

@KenyaPower_Care and @Safaricom_Care when can we expect the prepaid Paybill number to be back up? — Nyayath Ochung’ (@omole_lina) March 3, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...