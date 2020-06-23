Kenya Power Announces 8-Hour Blackout In 10 Counties

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced that 10 counties will experience a power outage for eight hours on Wednesday, June 24.

A notice issued on Tuesday evening indicates that the power interruption will begin between 8-9am, depending on locations and end at around 5pm.

The counties that will be affected are Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang’a, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii, Migori, Mombasa and Kilifi.

In Nairobi, Runda area will be affected with parts of Rosslyn Estate and adjacent residents experiencing blackouts from 9am.

Targeted areas in Nyandarua County are Mawingo, Tigoni, Machinery, Miharati, Manunga Girls, Mubao, Foothills Academy and adjacent customers.

Power interruptions in Nyeri County will affect Karindundu Coffee factory area with Kirimara High Sch, Mutoi, Ndima-Ini C/Fact, Mukangu Mkt, Mukangu Dispensary, Kirigu C/Fact, Mungetho Mkt, Kieni C/Fact, Ihiga Village, Kangumo-Ini C/Fact, Gatina C/Fact, Munengere, Gaturiri C/Fact, Kiamabara C/Fact, Tabere Concrete, Makutano, Celltel, Artlatis Concretes, Tabere Concretes and adjacent residents.

In Murang’a County the following areas will experience a blackout; Kandara Market, Kandara Hospital, Mutitu Secondary, Gakui Sec, Gakui C/Fact, St. Charles Lwanga, Gatitu Sec, Kenyoho Sec, Kangunduini, Gaichanjiru, Githunguri Girls, Kariua, Matheraini, Turuturu, Karugia and adjacent residential areas.

Uasin Gishu

Elgon View, Reale Hospital, National Housing, Testimony Sch, Sosiani Breeze Hotel and adjacent customers.

Elgeyo Marakwet

Kapchelal, Kapkei, Kapchelal Mkt, Kamok, Kapkei Polytechnic, Siroch, Kaptum Market and Dispensary, Kangoo Market, Kibendo Market and Dispensary, Nyalil, Kiboi and adjacent customers.

Kisii

Rioma, Mbanda, Sogombo, Marani Market, Rioma Market, Rioma, Mbanda, Marani DO’s Office, Sogombo Tea Factory, Owalo and adjacent customers.

Migori

Alara, Osingo, Arudo, Alara Centre, Siling Pri, Arudo Sec, Osingo Sec & Mkt & adjacent customers.

Mombasa

Part of Mombasa Island, Cool Breeze Restaurant, Technical University of Mombasa, Rasini Road, Kiziwi, Tudor Water Sports, Tudor Mwisho, Winners Chapel, Kaa Chonjo, Simba Colt, PCEA Church Makupa & adjacent customers.

Kilifi

Mnarani, Mnarani Club, Kilifi Plantation, Mavueni, Bahari Girls, Takaungu Centre, Takaungu Kibaoni, Vuma, Mombasa Cement Staff Qtrs, Vipingo Shauri Moyo, Makata, Pinglikani, Chonyi, Dzitson, Chasimba, Jaribuni, Garsen, Malindi Salt, Krystalline Salt, Malindi Salt, Gongoni, Mjanaheri, Marafa, Garashi, Goshi, Mwembe Resort, Kaembeni, Fundisa, Adu, Ramada, Marerereni, Ganda, Mere and adjacent customers.

It’s important to note that KPLC issues such notices to allow residents to plan adequately to minimize inconveniences caused during the power outage.

