in NEWS

Kenya Power Announces Power Outage In Kisumu, Its Environs

Kenya Power lines. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kisumu and its surrounding areas will experience power outage for at least four hours on Thursday, December 31, 2020, Kenya Power has announced.

In a public statement, Kenya Power said that it was conducting an “urgent” repair work on the Lessos-Muhoroni-Kisumu line, the reason for the interruptions.

“We wish to inform our customers in Kisumu and the surrounding areas that power supply has been interrupted to perform some urgent repair works on the high voltage Lessos-Muhoroni-Kisumu line. The activity will take about 4 hours,” the statement read in part.

Read: Kenya Power’s Ksh800 Million Plan That Will Allegedly Save You From Power Outages

This came a few minutes after parts of the country, especially in Nairobi experienced power outage following a heavy downpour in the country.

“The interruption will affect customers in Kisumu town and its environs. We highly regret The inconvenience caused,” added the statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kenya PowerKisumu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Fires All CECs On His First Day In Office

10 Ways You can Put Your Old Router To Use