Kenya Power Announces Power Outage In Kisumu, Its Environs

Kisumu and its surrounding areas will experience power outage for at least four hours on Thursday, December 31, 2020, Kenya Power has announced.

In a public statement, Kenya Power said that it was conducting an “urgent” repair work on the Lessos-Muhoroni-Kisumu line, the reason for the interruptions.

“We wish to inform our customers in Kisumu and the surrounding areas that power supply has been interrupted to perform some urgent repair works on the high voltage Lessos-Muhoroni-Kisumu line. The activity will take about 4 hours,” the statement read in part.

Read: Kenya Power’s Ksh800 Million Plan That Will Allegedly Save You From Power Outages

This came a few minutes after parts of the country, especially in Nairobi experienced power outage following a heavy downpour in the country.

“The interruption will affect customers in Kisumu town and its environs. We highly regret The inconvenience caused,” added the statement.

Good morning. Our esteemed customers in Kisumu and surrounding areas, Please be advised ^FW pic.twitter.com/4y1TMlaeN6 — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) December 31, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu