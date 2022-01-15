Kenya Power: 5 Managers, 13 Officers Grilled Over Countrywide Outages

18 Kenya Power staff members have been grilled over the frequent power outages that have been witnessed in the country.

Among the 18 staff members who were questions were five senior officials who are: Engineer Raphael Ndolo Kimeu ( acting general manager network management), Engineer George Korir Kipkoech (the chief engineer transmission countrywide) Major (retired) Geoffrey Kigen Kipkurui (heads the countrywide management security service) Peter Kithusia (chief security officer in charge of Nairobi region) and Anthony Gathii Charamba (a technician along Juja road).

Reports indicate that a team of investigators have been drawn from different crime units to handle the same after it emerged that the basement of the angle towers of Kenya Power high voltage power lines had been vandalized and the cross beams removed and unbolted.

Earlier this week, there have been massive power outages with speculations that the staff were sabotaging the company following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to lower the cost of electricity.

For instance, on Tuesday, January 11, Kenya Power through a statement explained that it lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at around 10:45 am.

This had led to massive blackouts across the country with netizens castigating the company for the inconveniences caused.

It took a while before power was restored and some other parts were still affected.

